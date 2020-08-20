Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside service for Dorsalean Maddox "Mama Pee Wee" 87, will be Sunday, August 23, at 1pm at the Jacksonville City Cemetery with Apostle Claudine Crumpler, officiating. Mrs. Maddox passed away on August 18, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her sons: Marvel (Laura) Brewster, David Maddox, Timothy (Marie) Maddox; daughters: Margie (Jerry) Cox, Myra (Mitchell) Coleman, Clara (Bernard) Bradford, Ida (Ramon) Guzman, Shannon Maddox, Laura Barlow; siblings: Dewoyet (Louise) Brewster, David (Mary) Brewster, Donella Forman, Davether Roberson; 30 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her paretns, Dave Brewster and Dyressay Johnson Brewster, husband, M.L. Maddox, son, Melvin Brewster. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

