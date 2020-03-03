Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug Bushey. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Doug Bushey, 49 of Eastaboga will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Bro. T.J. Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Doug passed away February 27, 2020 at his residence. Survivors include his wife Melissa A. Bushey, daughters; Melissa R. Bushey, Katlin Pruitt, sons; Jonathan Bushey, Christopher West, Joseph Pruitt, brothers; David Bushey, Dennis Bushey (Tiffany), Daniel Bushey (Natalie), Donnie Bushey (Shelly), step father; Curtis L. Cook, 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug is preceded in death by his father Douglas Eugene Bushey, sister; Debra Elaine Bushey, grandchildren; Sofia Thomason and Trevor Chalifoux, post death his mother Dorothy Cook. Pallbearers will be family and friends Doug was a native and resident of Calhoun and Talladega Counties. He attended Walter Wellborn High School. He was a certified transmission specialist, ASE certified automotive specialist, gold certified Polaris Technician. He assisted coach in Bynum for peewee football. Loved to hunt and fish and 4 wheel drive. He enjoyed tinkering with puzzles. He did not mind what he was doing to come help anyone. All his spare time was with his grandchildren. Online Condolences at Funeral Services for Doug Bushey, 49 of Eastaboga will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Bro. T.J. Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Doug passed away February 27, 2020 at his residence. Survivors include his wife Melissa A. Bushey, daughters; Melissa R. Bushey, Katlin Pruitt, sons; Jonathan Bushey, Christopher West, Joseph Pruitt, brothers; David Bushey, Dennis Bushey (Tiffany), Daniel Bushey (Natalie), Donnie Bushey (Shelly), step father; Curtis L. Cook, 11 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Doug is preceded in death by his father Douglas Eugene Bushey, sister; Debra Elaine Bushey, grandchildren; Sofia Thomason and Trevor Chalifoux, post death his mother Dorothy Cook. Pallbearers will be family and friends Doug was a native and resident of Calhoun and Talladega Counties. He attended Walter Wellborn High School. He was a certified transmission specialist, ASE certified automotive specialist, gold certified Polaris Technician. He assisted coach in Bynum for peewee football. Loved to hunt and fish and 4 wheel drive. He enjoyed tinkering with puzzles. He did not mind what he was doing to come help anyone. All his spare time was with his grandchildren. Online Condolences at graybrownservice.com Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close