Mr. Douglas A. Hudgel, 77, passed away on November 30, 2020.
He was a long-time resident of Pell City, Alabama. He was born October 6, 1943 in Burlington, IA, attended Burlington High School, Burlington Community College, and Wester Illinois University, where he earned his bachelor and master's degrees. After college he returned to Burlington High School as a History teacher. He joined the F.B.I. in 1969 and retired in 1994 after 25 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Barbara Hudgel and daughter Erica Lynn.
He is survived by Geraldine, his wife of 57 years, his son Todd and brother Dennis, three nieces and six great nieces and nephews.
No services are planned.
Donations may be made in his name to the local animal shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
