Funeral services for Mr. Douglas Dewayne Sparks, 49, of Wellborn, will be 3:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Darryl Lee and Sister Betty Bishop will be officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 1-3 pm with service at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Mr. Sparks passed on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Etowah County. Mr. Sparks is survived by his wife, Diana Sparks; children, Shauntel (Josh) Cosper, Cody (Jamie Leigh) Sparks, Eilee Sparks, Jessy Jones Sparks and Kelly Thames; parents, Floyd and Sandra Sparks; brother; Troy (Sherri) Sparks; granddaughters, Brylee Ward, Lennox Cosper, Arianna Sparks and Kayla Helms; grandsons, Bryce Pitts and Jacob Helms; nieces, Leighton Sparks, Crossley Sparks, Brenlee Sparks. Preceded in death by grandparents; Cleave and Irene Silas, James and Marvelle Sparks; aunt, Dot Moore; uncle Michael Moore and Mack Sparks. Pallbearers will be Keith Dutton, Bruce Long, Derek Slick, John McNair, Hank Waites and Justin Caleb Griffith. Mr. Sparks was a master plumber, electrician and gas fitter at First Action Plumbing. He was a long time resident of Wellborn. He graduated from Walter Wellborn High School in 1989 where he wrestled and played football. He was a member of New Covenant Church of God. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend that would do anything for his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

