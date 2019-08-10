Doyce Richard Day, age 86, of Wellington, Alabama passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019. The family will receive friends at the Collier Butler Funeral Home on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm. The funeral service will be 2 pm Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rodney McGinnis and Dr. Tony McCain officiating. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier Butler Funeral Home will direct services. Doyce was a life long resident of Webster's Chapel. He was a skilled carpenter, having learned the trade from his father and enjoying his craft until he reluctantly retired at the age of 84. He loved his job and had many valued friendships among his coworkers. Doyce loved life and loved people. He also loved animals and provided a caring home for many strays that wondered up at his home. He was host to the annual Roper family Reunion each year at the old Roper homesite and would work all through the year in preparation for the event. Doyce was a veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Glencoe Cumberland Presbyterian Church and served as an elder. He was a dedicated member of the Odd Fellows' Lodge and served as the chapter President for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Local 1371 Carpenters and Millwrights. His parents James Hubert and Leona Roper Day preceded him in death He is survived by his wife Betty Wilson Day who has been a devoted wife and caregiver for 35 years. He was the proud father of Glenn Day. He is also survived by his brother Charles E. "Gene" Day, dear friends Darwin and Denise Harris; sisters in law Shirley Fife and Maurine Wilson; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Dustin Harris, Derick Harris, Mike Walker, Mike Noah, Johnny Bailey, Randy Roper, and Sonny Kirby. The family would like to express their appreciation to Sheila Gilchrist, and Betty and Robert Wolfe who are wonderful neighbors and have always been there when needed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Day family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 10, 2019