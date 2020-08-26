Dr. James Dean Shepherd, Major General (Ret), USAF, 85, of Anniston passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Troy, Alabama, He lived in numerous locations throughout his civilian and military careers moving to Anniston, Alabama in 1965, his final residence. Dean established his dental practice in Anniston and continued his association and professional education with the dental profession until his passing. He started is military career in 1954 where he attended USAF pilot training. He initially completed over 3 years of active duty service with the Strategic Air Command. Upon leaving active duty, he continued his military service with the Alabama Air National Guard rising to the rank of Major General and culminating his career in 1989 as the Alabama Air National Guard Chief of Staff. He was the recipient of numerous awards and decorations from the Department of Defense and the State of Alabama. Dean was a loving, humble, and honorable man who dearly loved his family and his country. He was a true American patriot and hero. He enjoyed spending time sharing stories of his amazing life with all who knew him and was active in the Wilsonville Choir group. He was a long time member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church and an active member in the Anniston community. We will remember him most for his strong character, honesty, and integrity, which will continue to have a lasting impact on all who knew him. His family and friends will deeply miss him and take great comfort in knowing he is soaring high with our heavenly father. He is preceded in death by his parents Max and Clara Shepherd of Troy, Alabama, his wife Helen Ward Shepherd of Anniston, Alabama, and his brother Thomas Shepherd of Mobile, Alabama. Dean is survived by his daughter, Michelle Shepherd Lanum (Tom) of San Antonio, Texas, son James D. Shepherd, Jr (Ann) of Marietta, Georgia, son David T. Shepherd (Laurie) of Columbus, Georgia, and daughter Claire Shepherd Roberts (Richard) of Anniston, Alabama, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Gray Brown - Service Mortuary in Anniston, Alabama. A graveside service is scheduled for August 27, 2020,11:00 AM, at Green Hills Cemetery, Troy, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to the Big Oak Ranch in Gadsden, Alabama.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store