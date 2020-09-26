Dr. Kirby K. Bryant Jr. was born on February 4,1930 and entered into eternal life on September 20, 2020. His Parents were Kirby K. Bryant Sr. MD and Esther Davis Bryant RN. Kirby's early years were spent in Staten Island , New York, Baltimore, Maryland, Mobile, Alabama and Charleston, South Carolina as his father was a career officer in the Public Health Service and was transferred around to many port cities. Upon the early death of his father, his mother moved the family to Oxford Mississippi so her children could attend college. After Kirby graduated from high school he worked 38 hours a week and graduated from the University of Mississippi with a BA and BS degree and a certificate upon finishing two years of Medical School. He then went to Tupelo Mississippi and served a six month externship and met the love of his life Shirley Borden and 1 year later they married. Following his extrnship he entered Harvard Medical School and graduated in 1956. After an internship and tour of duty in the US Air Force, he entered General Practice in the Hamlet of Mantachie, Mississippi. Following general practice he entered into training as a urologist and then settled into Anniston at the invitation of his classmate at Harvard, Dr. Henry Laws. He practiced Urology in Anniston until his retirement in 2000. During his Active years he became a board certified in urology and obtained membership in the American College of surgeons. In 1986 he was president of the Alabama Urological society. He was very active in community affairs such as leading the community of Mantachie Mississippi to obtain a central water system. Raising large sums of money on behalf of forward County programs of the chamber of commerce. In the 1970's and finally he was the leader in the United Way of Anniston in getting donations from the physicians. He always believed that doctors should give, he said it was their responsibility for always assisting the ill and the poor. He served on the hospital staff of Regional Medical Center, including a term as chief of staff. He was also on staff at several area hospital including Stringfellow memorial Hospital, Jacksonville hospital, Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham and Baptist Memorial Hospital in Gadsden. Kirby was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon, an elder, and beloved Sunday school teacher. He wanted everyone both young and old to love the house of God as much as he did. He was a devoted husband to Shirley and the proud father of Phillip Allen Bryant, Kathy Bryant Hudspeth, Kirby K. Bryant III and Leah Bryant Waller. Kirby would like to be remembered as a lover of his spouse and family, a lover of his calling to medicine and to his patients, his employees and colleges and community. He would always do anything for anybody. He was a very generous and humble soul he led by example and was loved by all both young and old. We would like to think that this world was just a little bit better because of his life. He will live forever in our hearts. Kirby K. Bryant He is preceded in death by his Mother Lena Esther Bryant and his father Kirby Knapp Bryant Sr. MD. His Brothers William A Bryant , and Phillip Allen Bryant. Two grandchildren Devin Rose Bryant And Branon Hudspeth. He is survived by his beloved wife Shirley Borden Bryant, his children Phillip Allen Bryant his wife Camilla Bryant, Kathy Bryant Hudspeth , her husband Joel Branon Hudspeth, Kirby Knapp Bryant III, and Leah Bryant Waller, His grandchildren, Leah Elizabeth Hudspeth, Private First Class James Bryant Waller, Lance Corporal Adam Waller, Anna Katherine Waller and Andrew Thomas Waller and great granddaughter Destiny Bowman. Due to Covid 19 the family will be having a graveside service just for the family in Plantersville, Mississippi .and plan to have a celebration of life at a later date so all who loved Dr Kirby Bryant can attend to celebrate his wonderful life- In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to The First Presbyterian Church 1701 Henry Road.

