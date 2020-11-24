Dr. William "Bill" D. Carr passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 after a long illness.
He was predeceased by his loving wife, Veronica (Moley) Carr. Born in Cushing, Oklahoma, on August 7, 1936, to William D. and Velma Carr, he is survived by his brother Joel Carr of New York City, cousins Betty Young of Tulsa and Peggy Person of Austin. His cousin Billie Mook of Tulsa predeceased him.
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Janet Baker and brother-in-law, Danny Baker of Austin, and nieces, Jacqueline Pincoffs (Peter) of Houston and Jessie D'Andrea (Jon) of Austin.
Special gratitude to his wonderful caregivers Paula Zanzig and Terry Worthington. In addition, many thanks to his friend Allen Smith of Princeton for his kind friendship and support.
Bill attended the University of Oklahoma, then graduate work at the University of Texas. He was acting dean of the freshman class at UT and later taught at Texas State University, San Marcos. He completed his graduate studies at Florida State University. In Montgomery, he was Associate Director of the Alabama Commission of Higher Education.
Later at Jacksonville State, he was acting Vice-President of Academic Affairs and directed the University's 1993 re-accreditation self-study for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. He was appointed Dean of the College of Graduate Studies in 1982.
Bill and Ronny loved their home in Anniston, loved their family, enjoyed travel, and loved their dogs (and there were man!).
Interment was private. An announcement of a memorial service in the future will be made later. For information, please email: jlc10023@yahoo.com
Online condolences may be made atwww.chapelhillfh.com