Funeral service for Mrs. Dulcie Vonnette Andrews Gaines, 88, of Jacksonville, was held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Dr. Todd Stewart officiated and burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Gaines passed away March 2, 2019 at Jacksonville Health and Rehab. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Gaines; brother, Bobby Andrews; and niece, Karen Andrews. Mrs. Gaines was a long-time resident of Calhoun County. She was a member of West Point Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School teacher and a choir member. She will be remembered as a caring friend and neighbor and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Gaines is survived by her daughter, Denise Batey and her husband Bo; son, Lanny Gaines and his wife Sharon; grandchildren, Brandon, Brennan and his wife Jodi, and Micah and his wife Sara; great-grandchildren, Bradley, Brayden, Audrey, and James; brother, Bill Andrews, and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers were Brandon Miller, Brennan Batey, Micah Gaines, Lanny Gaines, Bo Batey, Brayden Miller and Bradley Miller. Flowers will be accepted or memorials can be made for the rebuilding of God's House at West Point Baptist Church, 200 Saddle Club Road, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be made to family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 6, 2019