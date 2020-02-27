Funeral service for Dwight Pearson 57, will be Friday, February 28, at 1 pm at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Lineville with Rev. Michael Ware,officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Church Cemetery. Mr. Pearson passed away on February 21, 2020. Mr. Pearson's remains will arrive at the church two hours prior to his service. Awake will be this evening 6-8 pm. Survivors include his wife: Lateshia Pearson; daughter: Shannon Person; sons: Dwight Jr and Jacob Tuck; his parents: C P and Marner Person, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 27, 2020