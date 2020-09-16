1/1
Earl J. Jones
1933 - 2020
Earl J. Jones, 87, of Talladega, Alabama, passed away from natural causes at Citizens Hospital on September 10, 2020. Earl Jefferson Jones was born in Heflin AL on July 26, 1933. He attended Heflin High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1951, serving as a Navy Corpsman in both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts before retiring from active duty. He married the love of his life Leola "Jean" Wilson of Oxford AL in 1955. They were married for over 55 years before Jean passed away in 2012. Their legacy includes two daughters, four grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren with an eighth on the way. After retiring from active duty in 1973 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer with 23-years of service, he began his career with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BoP) as a medical administrator in 1974. He served the bureau in several locations, including Tallahassee FL, Montgomery AL, Jessup GA and Talladega AL. He was also deployed to South Florida in response to Hurricane Andrew in 1992. He retired from the BoP in 1994. Extremely devoted to his family, over the years he went out of his way to make specific efforts to help each one of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at various points in their lives. An intensely private man, he performed many good deeds without want of recognition. A meticulous record keeper, he could tell you gas mileage from a road trip or how much was spent on each grandchild last Christmas long before such things could be easily kept digitally. In his leisure time, he enjoyed traveling, watching TV westerns, Atlanta Braves Baseball and various University of Alabama sports. He was also a decades-long reader of the Anniston Star. Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his father, Austin Jones; his mother, Annie Pearl Jones; and 10 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his children, Alaine J. Stepp of Sylacauga (Paul), and Deidra "Deedee" Leach (Phil) of Porter TX; his grandchildren Briana Woods (Scott), Brandon Stepp (Tracy), Darcie Davis (Luke), and Phillip Baird (Colleen); his great grandchildren Alexis Woods, Paige Woods, Gwyneth Stepp, Fletcher Stepp, Adelaide Davis, Connor Baird, Gretchen Stepp, and soon to arrive Kate Baird. He is also survived by special friend Ms. Lee Nation of Marietta GA. Visitation will be at Usrey Funeral Home, Talladega AL on September 16th , 12pm to 1:30pm. Graveside service will be at 2:00pm at Pine Hill Memorial Park, Talladega AL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in honor of Mr. Jones are made to The Wounded Warrior Project or Toys for Tots. On line condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com Usrey Funeral Home of Talladega will direct the service.

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
SEP
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pine Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Usrey Brown Funeral Service
516 East North Street
Talladega, AL 35161
(256) 362-2344
Memories & Condolences

