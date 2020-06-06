Graveside service for Earnest L. Moore 90, will be Monday, June 8, at 1 pm at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Robert Bradford, officiating. Mr. Moore passed away on June 3, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Moore retired from US Pipe. He was a head mechanic at Economy Auto Store. Survivors include his wife: Beatrice Moore; his children: John (Bernadette), Amelia, Frederick (Beverly), Hope (Douglas), Joseph; grandchildren: Vivian, Carlos (A'del), Pamela, Anthony, Martez, Daren; great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie Theodore Moore and Pearline Hurd Moore, son: Ricky Moore, granddaughter, LaTasha Moore, siblings, Charles Moore, Willie Sam Moore, Sr., Johnnie Kate Moore, Atlay Hutchinson, Jeanetta Tucker. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

