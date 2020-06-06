Earnest L. Moore
Graveside service for Earnest L. Moore 90, will be Monday, June 8, at 1 pm at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Robert Bradford, officiating. Mr. Moore passed away on June 3, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Moore retired from US Pipe. He was a head mechanic at Economy Auto Store. Survivors include his wife: Beatrice Moore; his children: John (Bernadette), Amelia, Frederick (Beverly), Hope (Douglas), Joseph; grandchildren: Vivian, Carlos (A'del), Pamela, Anthony, Martez, Daren; great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie Theodore Moore and Pearline Hurd Moore, son: Ricky Moore, granddaughter, LaTasha Moore, siblings, Charles Moore, Willie Sam Moore, Sr., Johnnie Kate Moore, Atlay Hutchinson, Jeanetta Tucker. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
