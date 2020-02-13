Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddy George Brown. View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Visitation 12:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Eddy George Brown, 70, of Ohatchee, will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Andy Brown and Rev. Rick Foote officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until the service time. Burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Mr. Brown passed on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at home. Mr. Brown is survived by his wife Phyllis Brown, of 27 years; daughter, Carrie Woodward (Jon); step-son, Jeff Kerr; grandsons, Jake Woodward and Zack Kerr; granddaughters, Sierra Kerr and Audry Roulerson; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Hascal Brown (Donna) and Royce Brown (Carol); sister, Elaine Fondren (Larry) and a host of nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are Jerry Brown, Matt Brown, Chance Williams, Austin Taylor, Zack Kerr and Tyler Bishop. Honorary pallbearers are Greg Turner and Eddie Vice. Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his parents, Vaden and Vessie Brown; brothers, Maeford Brown, Joel Brown, Curtis Brown, Rex Brown, Doyce Brown and Artey Brown; sisters, Geraldine Lehr and Myra Curvin; step-daughter, Deborah Brock. Mr. Brown was a hard worker, dedicated husband wonderful loving father and PawPaw. He was a "PawPaw" to so many and left a smile on many faces. He never met a stranger and gave many hugs. To know him was to love him. His daughter was the light of his life, Grandson Jake was his world, granddaughter Sierra hung the moon and his daily sunshine. Mr. Brown was a member of Lloyd's Chapel Baptist Church. He retired after 38 years of service from Goodyear Tire and Rubber to be a full time PawPaw. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 13, 2020

