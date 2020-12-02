Funeral service for Mrs. Edith McCarty Kirkpatrick, 91 of Birmingham, will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Matthew Kirkpatrick will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until time of the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Kirkpatrick passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Birmingham. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Leon Kirkpatrick, Sr.; her daughter, Shelly Dawn Kirkpatrick Oliver; parents, J.W. and Lucille McCarty; sister, Betty Hicks; brothers, Charles "Bud" McCarty and William "Bill" McCarty. She is survived by her children, Alfred Kirkpatrick, Jr. (Judy), Darlene Bradley, Lisa Seymour (Herbert), Jan Council (Edmond) and Bill Kirkpatrick; grandchildren, Andy Kirkpatrick, Matt Kirkpatrick (Alex), Chris Oliver (Erin), Brooke Percy, Tiffany Pruitt, Tyler Council (Kayla), Kirk Council, and Miranda Herndon (Andrew); great grandchildren, Eli Kirkpatrick, Aiden Oliver, Ellie Oliver, Austin Elkins, Savannah Roper, Logan Roper, Gabe Pruitt, Haleigh Pruitt, Hope Roper, Emma Miles and Aubrey Herndon; and her sister, Martha McCarty Sharp. Edith, fondly called "Aunt Sis" by her nieces and nephews, enjoyed being a homemaker to six children and her beloved husband, Kirk. Edith was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, most especially over the holidays. For many years leading up to her passing, she loved to watch Alabama football and Atlanta Braves baseball. Her love of flowers were evident in the many varieties she planted, as she had a green thumb. Edith enjoyed her grandchildren and had a special place in her heart for all of them. She was a member of McCoy United Methodist Church. Pallbearers will be Bill Sharp, Chris Oliver, Austin Elkins, Aiden Oliver, Brandon Medders and Mike Hicks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation and American Cancer Society
. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Mount Royal Towers and Journey Hospice for their care of our mom during this difficult time. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
