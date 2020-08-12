A going home celebration for Edna Duncan, 86, will be a family graveside service at Memory Hill Cemetery on Thursday with Rev. Eric Snider officiating. Mrs. Duncan passed to her heavenly home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Duncan is survived by her four daughters, Doris Ray, Janice Allen both of Jacksonville, Deborah Barksdale and her husband, Jesse, and Sheila Dickeson and her husband, Jeff, all of White Plains; nine grandchildren; David, Lisa, Cristal, Michael, Josh, Keith, Derrick, Scott, and Tiffany, twenty five great-grandchildren; Braden, Blake, Wendell, Shawn, Caitlin, Joseph, Ayden, Katelyn, Rick, Kalie, Kala, Tiana, Dasan, Brady, Jase, Dylan, Hayden, Addie, Ellie, Ramsey, Hunter, Kylie, Crimson, Melody and Axton ,eight great-great-grandchildren; Kaysen, Kaydance, Axl, Harper, Karina, Isabella, Kassie and Madden. Pallbearers will be grandsons and honorary pallbearers will granddaughters. Mrs. Duncan left her Earthly home to join her Savior Jesus Christ and her loving husband of 59 years, Enoch in Heaven. She was also preceded in death by her mother and father, Hugh and Bertha Easterwood, and brothers Earl and Samuel Easterwood. Mrs. Duncan was a textile worker for more than 50 years and retired from Blue Mountain Industries. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 2151 Highland Ave #210, Birmingham, AL 35205. The family would like to extend their gratitude to special caregiver, Rebecca Johnson, and the following staff members of Encompass Health; Alysson McGinnis, Lytonia Conley, Bridgett Mackey, Tara Houston, Jennifer Salster, Selina Rushing, Tammy Lamb, Jill Green, Kristin Rivers and Fran Huey. Also special thanks to everyone for the prayers, calls, food and any kindness shown during this time. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.graybrownser vice.com