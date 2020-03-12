Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Gibbs Yates. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Edna Gibbs Yates, 91, of Anniston will be 2:00 PM Friday, March 13, at Parker Memorial Baptist B. Locke Davis Christian Life Center Chapel with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. Committal Service will be concluded in the CLC chapel. Burial will follow at Ranburne First Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday 1:00-2:00 at the Fireside Room at Parker Memorial. Mrs. Yates passed away on Wednesday, March 11 at RMC. Survivors include nephew and great niece care givers David Phillips, Anniston and Leigh Ann McCullough (Keith), Oxford, sister Wilma Jeter, Bowden Georgia, sister-in-law Erlene Gibbs (Anniston) and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Mrs. Yates is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Donie Gibbs, niece and care giver Glenda Gibbs Phillips, and her 7 brothers and 6 sisters. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mrs. Yates was a native of Ranburne, Ala and a resident of Anniston for over 30 years. She was retired from JCPenny Department Store and has many steadfast and faithful friends from her time there. She was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church. In her last years, Mrs. Yates was a resident of NHC Place where she was the 2019 Resident of the Year. She was well loved by the residents and staff and she enjoyed many happy times there. She could be found working puzzles, playing bingo, singing hymns, and always keeping others laughing with a joke. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the 9th floor at RMC and NHC Place. Gray Brown Service Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 12, 2020

