A chapel service for Edward Dellipoali, 64, of Eastaboga, Alabama and formerly of Shelton, Connecticut, will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. central time in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home (34 Hamric Dr. E., Oxford, AL 36203). Eddie passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2020 after a short bout with pancreatic cancer. Eddie was a fantastic athlete, good at everything he put his mind to, quick of wit, kind of heart, a real people person and one of the best friends anyone could ever have. He loved the Baltimore Orioles, the New York Giants, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the U.S.A. Some of his favorite pastimes were riding his Harley, reading, watching movies and shooting practice. He is preceded in death by his brother, Julio Dellipoali, Jr., parents, Julio and Elnor Dellipoali, and wife, Kim England. Eddie will be sorely missed by family and friends: his son, Cody Dellipoali, his stepsons, Tyler and Dylan England; aunt Louise Dellipoali; cousins Thomas Dellipoali, Jr., William and Gail Dellipoali, Kathleen and Ed Arva, Paul and Terry Wurm, Michele, Michael and Matthew Carasone, George and Lucille Wurm, Margaret Ann Dellipoali, Dan Moody, Ray Moody, Janet Dellipoali, Joe, Cathy and Lauren Dellipoali, and several other cousins; friends Arin Canbolat, John Ceruzzi, Suzanne Gerard, Todd Gould, Pat Loglisci, Steve Magnani, Kathy McLauhglin and Robby Williams, to name a few. Eddie was a big supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
because their mission was dear to his heart. He donated frequently throughout his lifetime in memory of his brother Julio. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude in Eddie's memory. Donations can be made here: https://fundraising.st jude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?
