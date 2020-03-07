Edwin G. Hoecherl was called home by our Lord on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Gail (nee Pegram) for 35 years. Loving father of Gregory, Dan (Rosanne) and the late Debra Trinckes. Dear brother of the late Roland (Shirley), Harold (Sandy), Arnold (MaryLou) and Donald (the late Giselle). Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Homes (16880 W. National Ave. New Berlin) on Monday, March 9th from 10am-11am followed by a funeral service at 11am. Interment to immediately follow at Highland Memorial Park. Ed was a proud Air Force veteran, a devout Christian which value he passed on to his children and was always ready for a good round of golf with his "usual 4-some" which always included his close friend Harold in Alabama. Ed was born in Genesee Depot, WI until he was 9 and moved to Spooner, WI where he worked on the family farm. At age 18 he moved to Milwaukee where he worked as a manager of a local loan company. Ed married and lived in Greendale where he raised 4 children. When the children were college age, Ed moved to Hollywood, FL where he became regional manager and married Gail. After retirement he moved to Anniston, AL where he sold real estate. When he was 83, he and Gail moved back to WI and spent their time in New Berlin.