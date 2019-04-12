The graveside services for Mrs. Effie Lou Henderson, 89, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Union Methodist Church Cemetery in Wellington with Chaplain Dale Hollingsworth officiating. Mrs. Henderson passed away on April 10, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Henderson worked for many years in healthcare. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Henderson loved tending to flowers and watching her birds. Mrs. Henderson is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Henderson; parents, James and Jennie Skelton; two sisters, Wynell Istre and Lucille Gullege; and a brother, James Skelton. She is survived by daughters, JoAnn Dunaway and husband, Gray, Sharon Luker and husband, Pat, Kellie Whiteside and husband, Larry; sons, Leroy Curbow and wife, Joyce, Benny Curbow, and J.R. Curbow and wife, Paula; fourteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Maxine Skelton; caregivers, Carolyn Hughes, Nancy Skinner, and Denise with Alacare Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice & Home Health Fund of Alabama, 2400 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 104, Birmingham, AL 35244 (www.hhhfa.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 12, 2019