Funeral service for Elaine Devaughn Mendenhall, 94, of Jacksonville, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville with Dr. Derek Staples officiating. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Lineville City Cemetery in Lineville, AL. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Mrs. Mendenhall passed away peacefully August 23, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Lena Mae Devaughn; and brother-in-law William E. Samuels. Mrs. Mendenhall was born and raised in Lineville, AL. She graduated from Cragford High School, and then from the University of Montevallo College with a Bachelor's Degree. She and her husband have been residents of Jacksonville since 1973. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Choir where she sang for twenty-six years. Elaine married in 1954 to George Mendenhall, a young widower with two young children and serving in the U.S. Air Force. She served as a military wife, living in multiple places until 1971, when George retired and they settled in Jacksonville Alabama. There, Elaine worked over twenty years for Jacksonville State University as an administrative secretary in the Bibb Graves administrative building. Physical and mental declines have dictated much of her life in recent years, yet she has carried on with grace and dignity with the gracious "Southern lady" ways engrained in her. She has kept her unwavering faith in the Lord, love of the Holy Scriptures, love of singing hymns and her sweet countenance. Mrs. Mendenhall is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, George W. Mendenhall; and three adult children, son, George W. Mendenhall Jr. of French Village, Missouri, Molly Suling and her husband, Jeff, of Palmyra, VA, and John Edwin Mendenhall and his wife, Jane, of Richmond, VA.; six grandchildren, Heather Mendenhall, George W. Mendenhall III, Allison Mendenhall, Jeffrey Benjamin Suling, Keene Mendenhall, and Jessie Elaine Mendenhall; five great-grandchildren, Lauren Bonnett, Andrew Bonnett, Addison McLemore, Corey Suling, and Danielle Mendenhall, and one more on the way. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Eloise Samuels of Lineville; and her nephew, Vaughn Samuels. Pallbearers will be George Mendenhall Jr., George Mendenhall III, Ed Mendenhall, Keene Mendenhall, Ben Suling, Jeff Suling, Corey Suling, Joe Monaghan, Vaughn Samuels, and Andrew Bonnett. Special thanks to her caregivers and Encompass Hospice. Our family cannot begin to express our full greatfulness for the compassionate, capable, and loving care "Miss Elaine" has received from her caregivers in recent years. They give the profession its name. They greatly enriched her quality of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Music Ministry at First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, 230 7th Street NE, Jacksonville, AL 36265; or to your favorite charity
. Online condolences may be offered at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com.
