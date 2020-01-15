Funeral service for Elaine Estes, 61, of Jacksonville, will be 12pm on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Jeffrey Roberts officiating. Burial will follow at Union Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11-12pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Mrs. Estes passed away January 11th, 2020 at her home. She is survived by her sons Jimmy Sparks (Miranda) and Jeremiah Sparks (Shelly); grandchildren Tanner Harmon, Rachel Sparks, Dylan Sparks, Hunter Sparks, and River Sparks; sister Rhonda Bittle (Ray); brother Boyd Hodge (Linda); a niece; a nephew; two great nieces and a great nephew. She is preceded in death by her mother, Lena Mae Cast and her father William "Bill" Hodges. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mrs. Estes was a native of Jacksonville. She loved spending time with her family and taking trips to the beach. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 15, 2020