Funeral services for Elaine "Grandma" Haynes 75, of Anniston will be Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Evangelist Aaron Dodson officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday evening form 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Elaine passed away November 5, 2020 at her residence. Elaine is survived by her daughters Vicki Haynes and Amanda Bonds (Jonathan), son Billy Haynes; sisters Wynell Trantham and Laura Stegall (James), grandchildren Patricia Pugh (Aaron), Ginny Mayfield (Jon), Joey Haynes (Emily), Jessica Whaley (Micah), Stan Bussey (Shayna), Cody Pilkington, Lindsey Staples (Kerry) and Brayden Bonds, 19 - Great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Elaine is preceded in death by her husband Bill Haynes, daughters Melissa Haynes and Jenny Haynes, parents Palace and Grace Roberts, brother Wayne Roberts. Pallbearers will be family. Elaine was a lifelong resident of Alabama spending most of her life around the Four Mile area. She retired from the Board of Education after 26 years of driving a school bus. She was a member of Weaver Church of Christ. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother of who will be greatly missed. Everyone who knew her, loved her. Online condolences made at www.graybrown service.com