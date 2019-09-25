The graveside service for Ms. Elanor Angel Prickett, 87, of Jacksonville, will be at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Seven Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 12 pm on Wednesday at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville. Ms. Prickett passed away on September 21, 2019 in Huntsville. Ms. Prickett was a graduate of Jacksonville State University. She taught school for thirty-three years, mostly in Calhoun County. Ms. Prickett was a member of Angel Grove Baptist Church. Her pleasant personality remained with her until her death. Ms. Prickett is preceded in death by her son, Rory Prickett. She is survived by her daughter, Celeste Johnson and her husband, Tim; a son, Guy Prickett and his wife, Lora; grandchildren, Nathan Johnson, Ben Johnson, Sam Johnson, and Brent Prickett; a sister, Joyce Tillison; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Seven Springs Cemetery Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 25, 2019