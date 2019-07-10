Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Elbert Pate. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral service for Mr. Elbert Pate, 79, of Oxford, will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Jerry Cobb will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from noon until time of the service. A burial will follow the service at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Oxford. Mr. Pate went home to be with his Lord on July 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Pate; children, Tim and Cindy Pate and Sandra Lackey; grandchildren, Brock, Hunter, Kristi, Jeremy, Thomas (Ashley), Andrew; great grandchildren, Anna Leigh, Asher, Mattie, Timothy, Dylan and Madisyn; siblings, Bobby Pate, Lawrence Pate, Wendell Pate, Albert Pate, Donna Patterson and Melba Turner, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Levi and O'Dera Pate; sisters, Leverne Lecroy and Sue Carden; brothers, Clay Pate, Perry Pate and KV Pate. Pallbearers will be Tony Spurlin, Jack Lindley, Tony McComb, Al Rosser, Jack Jones and Jerry Shaddix. He was a devout Christin and attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was well known in the community for being a brick mason. He was known for his humble and kind spirit. He was a loving husband, father and Poppy and always put his family first. Mr. Pate will live in our hearts forever. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on July 10, 2019

