Elder Davis Harris

Funeral Services for Elder David Harris, age 52 of Lineville, will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Stacey Cantrell and Elder L.C. Harris officiating. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. As a part of the State Wide mandate, the family requests that masks must be worn to attend the services. Mr. Harris went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home. A Lifelong resident of Clay County with a brief stint in Heflin, he graduated from Lineville High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked at Honda for 10 years, and worked at Doncasters Southern Tool in Oxford as an X-Ray Technician up until he got sick. He was called to preach at the age of 39, and he cherished the old Baptist Paths. His favorite place to vacation was Savannah, GA, and his favorite scripture was Romans 8:28. He was a faithful Central High School of Clay County Volunteers fan, where he loved to cheer on his son Micah. He loved reading, studying the Word of God, and was a member and Pastor at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 24 years: Alicia Ogle Harris; his two children: Jordan Makayla Harris and Micah Grady Harris; his mother: Helen Harris, all of Lineville; his sister: Diane Brown (Marty) of Delta; his brother: Derek Harris of Orlando, FL; his beloved fur baby: Pippa; several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his father: Dorsey Grady Harris; his paternal grandparents: Bro. Grady Harris and Mildred Walker Harris; and his maternal grandparents: Edwin W. Ligon and Vera Mae Jones Ligon. Active Pallbearers will be: Elijah Cantrell, Marty Brown, Danny Harris, Keith Harris, Scott Harris, and Julian Gortney. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, and Dalton Brown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Send online condolences to benefieldfuneralhome.com
Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville is in charge of arrangements.