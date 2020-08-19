1/1
Elder Jesse Lee Hampton Sr.
Funeral service for Elder Jesse Lee Hampton, Sr. 81, will be Thursday, August 13, at 1 pm at Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at a later day in Baltimore, MD.
Elder Hampton passed away on August 14, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.
He graduated from Stratford Career Institute. He retired from the Federal Goverment in 1992. He was an member of Peter's Rock Holiness Church.
Survivors include his wife, District Elder Louretta Hampton; his children; Jesse (Denise) Hampton Jr, Antionette (Robert) Watson, Jerry (Kim) Hampton, Lloyd (Jackie) Hampton; his extended children: Joseph (Lynn) Peoples, Lateefah Haliday, Timothy (Ashia), Peoples and Kizu (William) Askew, goddaughter: Brittany Marbury; sisters: Mozelle (Jimmy) Caesar, Johnnie (James) Durant, and Inez (Sammy) Gray, 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, in-law, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his1st wife, Eleanora Bond-Hampton, stepson,William Bond, siblings, Paul Hampton, Jerry Hampton, Joanne Gray and Lossie Hampton.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
