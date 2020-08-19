

Funeral service for Elder Jesse Lee Hampton, Sr. 81, will be Thursday, August 13, at 1 pm at Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel. Interment will be at a later day in Baltimore, MD.

Elder Hampton passed away on August 14, 2020 at Regional Medical Center.

He graduated from Stratford Career Institute. He retired from the Federal Goverment in 1992. He was an member of Peter's Rock Holiness Church.

Survivors include his wife, District Elder Louretta Hampton; his children; Jesse (Denise) Hampton Jr, Antionette (Robert) Watson, Jerry (Kim) Hampton, Lloyd (Jackie) Hampton; his extended children: Joseph (Lynn) Peoples, Lateefah Haliday, Timothy (Ashia), Peoples and Kizu (William) Askew, goddaughter: Brittany Marbury; sisters: Mozelle (Jimmy) Caesar, Johnnie (James) Durant, and Inez (Sammy) Gray, 17 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, in-law, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his1st wife, Eleanora Bond-Hampton, stepson,William Bond, siblings, Paul Hampton, Jerry Hampton, Joanne Gray and Lossie Hampton.

Anniston Funeral Service

Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store