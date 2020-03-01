Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldred Smith Wade. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services for Eldred Smith Wade, age 76 (date of Birth 10/29/1943), will be at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Bro. David Tankersley officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. Eldred passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 with immediate family by his side.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Charlene Fay Wade, three sons: James S. Wade (Angela), Timothy Eldred Wade (Kim) and Michael C. Wade (Melissa). There are 5 surviving grandchildren: Zak Wade (Shayla), Candice Kiener (River), Ben Wade, Camden Wade and Charlee Wade and three great grandchildren: Cohen Kiener, Madilyn Wade, and Asher Wade and several nieces and nephews.

Eldred is preceded in death by both of his parents, Rev. D.D and Nella Wade, both of Alexandria, as well as many loved ones.

Pallbearers will be River Kiener, Ben Wade, Jacob Hunter, Donald Hughes, Doug Heathcock and Jim Brown.

Eldred is a native of Alexandria, in Calhoun County, Alabama. He graduated from Alexandria High School and Ayers Technical College and retired from M&H Valve (Anniston) and Goodyear Tire (Gadsden). He was an active member at Hillcrest Baptist Church. He was a Godly, humble man who loved his friends and family deeply and always provided encouragement, inspiration, and was amazingly generous.

The family would like to say a special thank you to all the medical staff involved in caring for Eldred.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the .

