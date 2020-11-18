1/1
Eleanor Baker
Eleanor Baker, age 82, died Sunday morning surrounded by her family. Eleanor resided in Oxford. She previously lived in Sylacauga and grew up in Birmingham. She graduated from Phillips High School. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E Baker. She is survived by her son, Chuck Baker (Beverly), her daughter, Finise Crosby (Bill), son, John Baker (Julie), grandchildren: Patrick McMinn, Chris McMinn (Markie), Daniel McMinn (Lynnette), Cole Baker (Kaitlyn), Dakota Castleberry, Levi Baker (Evgeniia), Evan Baker and Jensen Baker and 10 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, November 20, at 2:00 PM at the Life Church, 365 Davis Loop, Oxford, AL. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Life Church, Oxford, AL.


Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
