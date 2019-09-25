Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor Dean Kirkpatrick. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church of Piedmont 300 N. Main Street Piedmont , AL View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church of Piedmont 300 N. Main Street Piedmont , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Eleanor Dean Kirkpatrick, 88, of Piedmont will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Piedmont with Dr. Kevin Payne and the Rev. Mike Spivey officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Kirkpatrick passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Survivors include a son, John Kirkpatrick, Jr. (Elaine) of Prattville; daughter, Harriet Kirkpatrick Pope (Garry) of Rainbow City; four grandchildren, Scott Kirkpatrick of Vestavia Hills, Neil Kirkpatrick of Atlanta, Ga., Morgan Harris of Jacksonville, and Kirk Pope of Tuscaloosa; three great grandchildren, Will Kirkpatrick, John Pierce Kirkpatrick, and Grace Kirkpatrick. Pallbearers will be Scott Kirkpatrick, Neil Kirkpatrick, Kirk Pope, Miles Allen, Patrick Nolan, Randy Morgan, and Arnold Young. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mickey Morgan, Michael Atkison, Frank Stewart, Charles Allen, Joe Morgan, Jim Wilson, Jerry Pike, and members of the Frank Woffard Class. Mrs. Kirkpatrick was a longtime resident of Piedmont and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Piedmont for over 80 years where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She was President of the First United Methodist Women and was a member of the Chacel Choir and the Handbell Choir. She was a graduate of Piedmont High School and Jacksonville State University. Mrs. Kirkpatrick taught Elementary School for 30+ years and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid University of Alabama and Jacksonville State University fan. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Dr. John R. Kirkpatrick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Piedmont, 300 N. Main Street, Piedmont, AL 36272 or to Home Helpers of Jacksonville 1505 Pelham Road South, Suite 7, Jacksonville, AL 36265.

Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 25, 2019

