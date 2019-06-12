Infant Eleanor James Curvin got her heavenly wings on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Eleanor was born April 23, 2019 to her parents, Kaylie and Riley Curvin. She is also survived by her grandparents, Christina and Jason Howard, Mark Hill and Wendy and Jon Curvin; great-grandparents, Mary Amerson, Evelyn Haynes and Scottye and Dale Wallace; two aunts, Annabelle Hill and Ericka Chaffin (Paul) and one uncle, Ragan Curvin. A celebration of life service will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Goshen United Methodist Church with Wes Neyman officiating and Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Children's of Alabama in honor of Eleanor.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 12, 2019