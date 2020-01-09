Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

- Eleanore "Ellie" Rothwell transitioned to be with her husband of 63 year, Thomas "Big Al" Rothwell on January 6, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Holbrook (Ted), and three sons, Brian Rothwell, Bruce Rothwell (Marta), and Brett Rothwell (Sandy); eight grandchildren: Jeff Hanline, Trisha Bjugson (Ben), Lauren Rothwell, Kristen Rothwell, Maya Rothwell, Micaella Rothwell, Mia Rothwell, and Melia Rothwell; and one great granddaughter: Payton Hanline. In her younger days, Ellie was known for her athletic ability. She was the first female lifeguard at Budd Lake in Budd Lake, NJ. She was an avid skater-both ice and roller. After high school, she joined the Navy where she met Big Al. She had great pride in her military service and often said had she not met Big Al, she would have made the military her career. A housewife, Ellie raised four children with love and a solid discipline. The kids fondly referred to her as "the Little General." Ellie often put over 150 miles every day on her little Opal taxiing her children around to all their after school activities (which were wide and varied). She worked as a parent volunteer at many of these activities. Ellie loved to travel and traversed the United States from coast to coast in an automobile on numerous occasions showing friends and family the expansive wonders of this nation. After traveling to many countries over a life of adventure, Big Al asked Ellie if there was one last place she wanted to see. Ellie replied she wanted to see penguins in Antarctica. Big Al offered her a trip to the Birmingham zoo. Ellie laughed and declined the offer. There will be no memorial service or visitation per Ellie's request. Any remembrances can be made to the Weaver United Methodist Church or a . Online condolences may be made at - Eleanore "Ellie" Rothwell transitioned to be with her husband of 63 year, Thomas "Big Al" Rothwell on January 6, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by a daughter, Susan Holbrook (Ted), and three sons, Brian Rothwell, Bruce Rothwell (Marta), and Brett Rothwell (Sandy); eight grandchildren: Jeff Hanline, Trisha Bjugson (Ben), Lauren Rothwell, Kristen Rothwell, Maya Rothwell, Micaella Rothwell, Mia Rothwell, and Melia Rothwell; and one great granddaughter: Payton Hanline. In her younger days, Ellie was known for her athletic ability. She was the first female lifeguard at Budd Lake in Budd Lake, NJ. She was an avid skater-both ice and roller. After high school, she joined the Navy where she met Big Al. She had great pride in her military service and often said had she not met Big Al, she would have made the military her career. A housewife, Ellie raised four children with love and a solid discipline. The kids fondly referred to her as "the Little General." Ellie often put over 150 miles every day on her little Opal taxiing her children around to all their after school activities (which were wide and varied). She worked as a parent volunteer at many of these activities. Ellie loved to travel and traversed the United States from coast to coast in an automobile on numerous occasions showing friends and family the expansive wonders of this nation. After traveling to many countries over a life of adventure, Big Al asked Ellie if there was one last place she wanted to see. Ellie replied she wanted to see penguins in Antarctica. Big Al offered her a trip to the Birmingham zoo. Ellie laughed and declined the offer. There will be no memorial service or visitation per Ellie's request. Any remembrances can be made to the Weaver United Methodist Church or a . Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close