Nashville, Ga. - Elizabeth Freeland Russell Fish, 76, of Nashville, GA formally from Anniston, AL, woke up in the arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday December 22, 2019 at her residence.



She was born January 13, 1943 in Anniston, AL to the late Charlie Cephus Surrett and the late Dora May Bone Surrett. She was a retired cook with the Anniston Army Depot Post Restaurant, a caregiver and had previously worked in textile manufacturing. She was an avid quilter, loved crocheting, cross stitching and bible journaling. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Clarence Edward Russell, Sr. who died in 2005 and was also preceded in death by 2 sisters: Sarah S. Kirby and Darlene S. Pointer; 3 brothers: Charles Surrett, Prater Surrett and Lonnie Surrett.



She is survived by her husband: Dan Fish of Nashville, GA ; 2 daughters: Teresa Russell Bonds (Tom) of Hazel Green, AL and Karen Russell Wade (Paul) of Oxford, AL; 2 sons: Clarence Russell, Jr (Terri) of Riverside, AL and Jeffrey Russell Sr. (Lisa) of DeArmanville, AL; brother: Raymond Surrett of Mobile, AL; 7 grandchildren: Sarah Beth (Brad) Williams, Whitney (Dustin) Johnson, Russell Smelley, Jeffrey Russell, Jr, Dylan Russell, Jon Russell and Dakota Russell; 3 great grandchildren: Savannah Williams, Ross Williams and Kynnlee Johnson.



Funeral Services will be Thursday December 26, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary in Anniston, AL with Bro. Tom Bonds and Bro. Brad Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Cemetery. Family will receive friends at 12:00 p.m. until service time.



Pallbearers will be Russell Smelley, Jeffrey Russell, Jr, Dylan Russell, Jon Russell, Dustin Johnson, Jerry Surrett and Rodney Wade.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Dakota Russell and Ross Williams.

