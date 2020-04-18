Graveside service for Mrs. Elizabeth Harris, 84, will be Monday, April 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens. Elder Richard Groce of Jehovah's Witnesses will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Elizabeth Harris passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at a residence. She was preceded in death by: her husband, James Harris; and two sisters, Willie Gladys Carr and Rosa Etta Harville. Surviving to cherish her memories are: five children, Angela Favors of Anniston, Alabama, Jacquelyn Patillo of Alexandria, Virginia, Jane Harris of Anniston, Alabama, Cary Harris of Atlanta, Georgia and Elizabeth Harris of Raleigh, North Carolina; son-in-law, James Patillo; eight grandchildren, Jim, Amber, Ashley, DeMario, DeAngelo, Christopher, Kiera and Kai; five great-grandchildren, Amorea, Kylie, Jenny, Iris and Jaedyn; and a host of nieces and nephews. Ervin Funeral Chapel Where Courtesy Dwells and Service Excels
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 18, 2020