Graveside services for Ella Virginia Karr Faught Moore will be 10 am, Saturday at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 - 7 pm at the funeral home. Mrs. Moore passed away on Monday. August 31, 2020 at her home. She was born in Clay County and lived in Shinbone until the family moved to Anniston when she was in her mid-teens. Her sisters and she helped in their parent's store. Her father was killed by lightning (Shinbone) before Virginia was 2 months old. Her mother married Whit Carter, who was a good father. Virginia's first husband, Lacey Faught, died tragically in 1952 at a young age when their car was hit head on by a drunk driver. Virginia almost died but recovered with some injuries that continued to bother her throughout her life. Virginia married a soldier she had met through friends, Walter Moore. When Walter retired early at Ft. McClellan, they stayed in Calhoun County. Virginia was a housewife and was involved in her children's activities as they grew up. She enjoyed music, reading, refinishing furniture, gardening, working in the yard and spending time with her family. She mowed grass on the riding mower until late in life. In her teens, Virginia became a Christian and remained faithful. She was a member of Central Church of Christ and later Oxford Church of Christ. Genuinely caring about people, she found it hard to give up helping them when her age and health no longer permitted her to do so. Mrs. Moore is preceded in death by two husbands, Lacey Faught and Walter Moore (Major, Retired); daughter, Tawanna Faught Spiegelhalter; mother, Ellie Roberts Karr Carter; father, Joe Clyde Karr; step-father, John Whitmill "Whit" Carter; sisters, Johnnie Carter Rich and Racine Carter Daniel; brother in law, Charlie Daniel; niece, Lisa Rich; nephew, Charles "Chip" Daniel. Survivors include daughter, Sheila Moore Carter; grandson, Scott Spiegelhalter; grand-daughter, Susan Faught; great grandsons, Devin Spiegelhalter and Caleb Gravitte; great grand-daughter, Melinda "Mindy" Gravitte; brother in law, Bill Rich; nieces, Sherry Bennett (Billy) and Charlene Patterson; nephew, Jon Rich (Kim); special great nephew, Will Bennett; uncle, Lewis Burt and numerous cousins. A special thanks to caregivers, Glenda McCormick, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, and Kim Boyd. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rainbow Omega Inc. P.O. Box 740, Eastaboga, AL 36260-0740, Oxford Church of Christ, P.O. Box 3071, Oxford, AL 36203 or your favorite charity
