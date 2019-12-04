Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Belle Deason Adcock. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Gray Brown Service Mortuary Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Belle Deason Adcock, age 84, passed away in Montgomery, Alabama, on November 29, 2019. She was born and raised in Goodwater, Alabama, graduating with honors from Goodwater High School. Following her graduation, she received her business degree from Anniston Business College and completed the Dale Carnegie coursework which gave her the opportunity to work as an insurance clerk for two major firms. She married the love of her life in Anniston, Alabama, and they lived together happily for 59 years. Next to being a homemaker, her proudest accomplishment was working as the Educational Secretary at Parker Memorial Baptist Church until retirement. Survivors include her beloved husband, Larry J. Adcock, of Montgomery, Alabama; daughter, Pamela A. (John) Chesnutt of Montgomery, Alabama; daughter, Donna E. (Keith) Maini of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandson, Jarret Chesnutt of Auburn, Alabama; grandson, Daniel Hester of Atlanta, Georgia; grandson, Alan Hester of Athens, Georgia; and nephews, Richard Deason, and George Moore. A Celebration of Life was on Tuesday December 3, 2019, at Gray Brown Service Mortuary in Anniston, Alabama, at 11:00am. Burial followed at Forestlawn Gardens. The family thanks her caregiver, Debbie Simpler, who loved and cared for her during her last days. Her pallbearers were her sons-in-law and grandsons. Joe Blackmon, Jimmy Adcock, Terry Johnson, Jimmy Melton, Dana Eunice, and Debbie Simpler are named as honorary pallbearers. Because she so loved flowers, they are much appreciated.



Ellen Belle Deason Adcock, age 84, passed away in Montgomery, Alabama, on November 29, 2019. She was born and raised in Goodwater, Alabama, graduating with honors from Goodwater High School. Following her graduation, she received her business degree from Anniston Business College and completed the Dale Carnegie coursework which gave her the opportunity to work as an insurance clerk for two major firms. She married the love of her life in Anniston, Alabama, and they lived together happily for 59 years. Next to being a homemaker, her proudest accomplishment was working as the Educational Secretary at Parker Memorial Baptist Church until retirement. Survivors include her beloved husband, Larry J. Adcock, of Montgomery, Alabama; daughter, Pamela A. (John) Chesnutt of Montgomery, Alabama; daughter, Donna E. (Keith) Maini of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandson, Jarret Chesnutt of Auburn, Alabama; grandson, Daniel Hester of Atlanta, Georgia; grandson, Alan Hester of Athens, Georgia; and nephews, Richard Deason, and George Moore. A Celebration of Life was on Tuesday December 3, 2019, at Gray Brown Service Mortuary in Anniston, Alabama, at 11:00am. Burial followed at Forestlawn Gardens. The family thanks her caregiver, Debbie Simpler, who loved and cared for her during her last days. Her pallbearers were her sons-in-law and grandsons. Joe Blackmon, Jimmy Adcock, Terry Johnson, Jimmy Melton, Dana Eunice, and Debbie Simpler are named as honorary pallbearers. Because she so loved flowers, they are much appreciated. Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 4, 2019

