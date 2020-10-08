1/1
Ellen M. Childers
Ellen M Childers, 77, died peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Due to Covid-19, the family will hold a celebration of Life at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Childers, son-in-love, Mark Dryden, granddaughter, Taylor Stacks Brittain and great-grandson, Jasper James Allen Brittain.
She is preceded in death by her former husband and best friend in life, Horace Allen Childers, mother, Ernestine Gay, as well as her brothers and sisters.
Ellen was a pioneer and trailblazer in women's executive leadership in Calhoun County. She was the first female plant manager for Jaymar Ruby, now known as Hart Schaffner Marx. Through her work, she travelled the world, her adventurous and fiercely independent spirit guiding her way. Beyond her many professional accomplishments, she was an incredible mother to Teresa, grandmother to Taylor and great-grandmother to Jasper. She will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in her honor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

