The funeral service for Mrs. Ellen "Irene" Morris, 84, of Jacksonville, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Pastor Lyle Holland will officiate, and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Morris passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O. Morris; and her daughter, Teresa Irene Morris Braun.
Mrs. Morris was a native of Jacksonville and owned and operated Irene's Beauty Shop in Jacksonville for 50 years.
Survivors include a daughter, Patti L. Jennings of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Tiffany Holliday, Cody Jennings, and Colin Braun; great-grandchildren, Jacob Johnson, Drake Johnson, Rickey Jennings, and Finn Jennings; sisters, Audrey Vice and Carolyn Easterwood, both of Heflin, and Sandra Parris of Anniston; brother, Sidney Parris, of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 19, 2019