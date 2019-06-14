Ellie Evelyn Hall, 95, formerly of Piedmont, "Finally Made It Home" on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Chattanooga, TN. She was born in Cherokee County to John and Laura Wood Pruitt and worked as a CNA in Piedmont and Centre Hospitals. She was a devoted member of Plainview Congregational Holiness Church and shared her love of her Lord with everyone she met. She was loved by so many and will be greatly missed. She always had a smile for everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands: Tommy Coursey and Charlie Hall; daughter: Eloise Bramlett; and four siblings: Sarah Lollis, Emmett Pruitt, Mary Reed and Annie Faye Gowens. Survivors include her daughter: Beverly Batson and husband, Richard; son in law: Gaines Bramlett; grandchildren: Sherry Huckabee, Scott Batson, Stacey Walsh, Lisa O'Connor, Donald Bramlett, and Rickey Bramlett; and numerous great and great, great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, June 14 from 6-8 PM and Saturday, June 15 from 12- 2 PM at Dansby Heritage Chapel. Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 15 at 2:00 PM from Dansby Heritage Chapel with Rev. Greg Thurman and Rev. Tracy Mantooth officiating. Burial will follow in Gnatville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Stambaugh, Jason Walsh, Keith Huckabee, Justin Walsh, David Boone and Michael O'Connor. Alternates will be Ricky Bramlett and Kyle Hinds. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Hall Family.