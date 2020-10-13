1/1
Elna Goode Hall
Anniston- Graveside Services for Elna Goode Hall of Anniston will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Chaplin Jim Wilson officiating the service.
Mrs. Hall is preceded in death by her parents Will and Zula Goode, her husband, William Allen Hall, her sister, Louise Goode Butler, her brother, Bill Goode and her Brother in Law, Jim Payne.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, William "Allen" Hall Jr, (Beth), her daughter, Karen Hall Bryant (Chuck), her grandchildren, Dylan Hall, Seth Hall (Jessica), Jason Boyer (Katie), Nick Boyer (Brenda) and Colby Bryant, her great grandchildren, Layton Hall, Collins Hall, Kaidence Boyer, Hailey Boyer, Noah Boyer and Ave Kate Bryant, her sister, Jackie Goode Payne and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hall was a Christian and she loved the Lord. She spent time as a volunteer pink lady at Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed baking and spending time with her family. She was a devoted animal lover. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be William Goode, Dylan Hall, Seth Hall, Jason Boyer, Nick Boyer and Colby Bryant.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial
Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and
Excellence"


Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL 36206
(256) 820-0024
