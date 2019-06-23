Funeral service for Eloise Love Burgess, 86, will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Missionary Kenneth Welch will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. The family requests casual attire.
Mrs. Burgess died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Burgess is survived by her two daughters Lisa Gill (John) and Jane Taylor (Scott), four grandchildren Rana Taylor, Anna Gill, Ryan Taylor and Grace Gill, one sister Fay Pearce, many nieces and nephews, and a special caregiver Debbie Morris.
Mrs. Burgess was a member of First Baptist Church of Duke.
Mrs. Burgess was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Burgess, her granddaughter Rae Ann Taylor, her parents Sidney and Elsie Love, and her brothers Charles Love, Gerald Love and Ray Love. Mrs. Burgess was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 23, 2019