Funeral service for Mrs. Eloise Tate, 84, of Jacksonville will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Daryl Brown and Will Garrett officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Mrs. Tate passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Ella Dennis, husband Charles David Tate, brothers Louie (Helen) Dennis, James Dennis, Ray Dennis; sisters, Margaret White, Annie Mae Player, and Mary Garrett.Left to cherish her memories are her son Steve (Angela) Tate; grandchildren, Nikki (Jeremy) Tuiolosega, Tiffany (Eddie) Walker, and Brandon Reeves, great–grandchildren, Jaxon, Phoenix, and Maddox Tuiolosega, Nayeli, Calleigh, and Braylon Walker; sister, Lucille Poole; brother-in-law, Jack Player; sisters-in-law, Hope Dennis, and Lorene Dennis; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Tate was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She owned and operated Webster's Chapel Beauty Salon and worked at Ferguson Florist. The joy of her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to sing praises to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Pallbearers will be Danny Poole, Charles Folson, Terry Brown, Bob Connell, Wayne Hollingsworth, Glen Dennis, and Olen Dennis.