1/1
Eloise Tate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eloise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mrs. Eloise Tate, 84, of Jacksonville will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Daryl Brown and Will Garrett officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home. Mrs. Tate passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Olen and Ella Dennis, husband Charles David Tate, brothers Louie (Helen) Dennis, James Dennis, Ray Dennis; sisters, Margaret White, Annie Mae Player, and Mary Garrett.
Left to cherish her memories are her son Steve (Angela) Tate; grandchildren, Nikki (Jeremy) Tuiolosega, Tiffany (Eddie) Walker, and Brandon Reeves, great–grandchildren, Jaxon, Phoenix, and Maddox Tuiolosega, Nayeli, Calleigh, and Braylon Walker; sister, Lucille Poole; brother-in-law, Jack Player; sisters-in-law, Hope Dennis, and Lorene Dennis; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Tate was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She owned and operated Webster's Chapel Beauty Salon and worked at Ferguson Florist. The joy of her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to sing praises to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Pallbearers will be Danny Poole, Charles Folson, Terry Brown, Bob Connell, Wayne Hollingsworth, Glen Dennis, and Olen Dennis. Online condolences may be left to the family at:
ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
"Our Family Serving Your Family"


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved