Elva Lucille Riddle Roberts, 102, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with the Dr. Larry Riddle and Rev. Randy Morris officiating. Mrs. Roberts will lie in state one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 18, 2019 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include: Daughter - June(Phillip) Nelson, Macon , GA; Son - Don(Kerstin) Roberts, Heflin, AL; Son - Phillip Roberts, Heflin, AL ;Sister - Ann Bible; Sister-in-law - Christine Riddle; Caregivers - Cindy Armstrong & Brenda Barnett; 8 Grandchildren,13 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren. Mrs. Roberts was a native and lifelong resident of Cleburne County and was the Cleburne County Tax Collector for 12 years. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and loved gardening and flowers. Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Roberts, father and mother, Ewell Alexander and Hessie Morris Riddle, daughter, Gaycille Swisher, sisters, Eva Bain, Christine Smith, and Jean Tompkins, and brothers, Clinton Riddle and Melton Riddle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Pleasant Hill Baptist Churchc/o Wanda Edwards
20668 CR 59 Newell, AL. 36280.
