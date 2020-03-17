Funeral service for Mrs. Emma Josephine Free, 83, of Anniston, will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Hollis Martin will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Free passed away at her home on Sunday, March 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Free; parents, George and Lumarl Osborne; daughter, Rhonda Barno; sisters, Helen Weathington and Juanita Clayton. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Teresa McKinney and Billy Dennis Free; grandchildren, Brandy Brant, Melissa Truett, Shay McCartney, Justin Barno, Keith Free, Michael Free (Crystal), Daniel Free, Jennifer Dobbins (Josh); 6 great grandchildren; sister, Saddie Quick Adams; several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Free was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly. Pallbearers will be Keith Free, Michael Free, Daniel Free, James Quick, Blake Bryant, Josh Dobbins and Bobby Barker. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 17, 2020