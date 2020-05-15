Graveside service for Emma Lanier 101, will be Saturday, May 16 at 12:00 Noon at the Eden Hills Cemetery. Ms. Lanier passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her children in the family home during her transition. Ms. Lanier is survived by her 3 children Valentino (Lynette) Lanier, Sandra (Harold) Pratt, and Kent Lanier; 6 grand children, several great grand children, great-great grand children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. There will be a public visitation on Friday, May 15 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Goodson Funeral Home, Inc Anniston Chapel. With the current COVID-19 situation, we are providing the opportunity for family and friends to come, while maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions donated to either of the following organizations/ programs: 1. Encompass Hospice Care #166--2109 Highway 78 East Anniston, AL 36207 2. Deacon Augustus Ragland--weekly radio gospel ministry--1838 West 16th Street Anniston, AL 36201 3. American Cancer Society--822 Leighton Avenue Anniston, AL 36201
Published in The Anniston Star on May 15, 2020.