Graveside service for Emma Virginia Williams 88, will be Tuesday, November 24, at 1 pm at the First Baptist Church of Ohatchee Cemetery with Rev. John James, officiating. Mrs. Williams passed away on November 18, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her children: Gary Sims, Regina Sims, Paul (Cynthia) Williams, Renay (Emmitt) Richey, Charlotte (Dale) Turner and Beverly (Frederick) Moore; her sister: Clara Neal; grandchildren: Romanda Stevenson, Eric Smith, Kendra Smith, Crystal Ray, Martez Caver, Destiny Turner, Yasmine Richey; 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant and Nona McCluney Sims, husband, Dean Williams, Jr., siblings, James Sims, Katherine Turner, Beatrice Weed, Vivian Paige, Mary Bailey, Thomas Sims, William Sims, David Sims, Margaret Sims. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

