Emogene Hughes Vaughn
Emogene Hughes Vaughn, age 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020. Emogene (Jean) is survived by her sister Margie Hughes Bannister of Oxford, devoted son Phillip Vaughn of Oxford, daughter Karen Cain (Wendell) of Snellville, Georgia, granddaughter Margaret Cain and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband George Thomas Vaughn, parents Nelia and Arthur Hughes, brothers Errol Hughes and Jimmy Hughes. She was a 1955 graduate of Munford High School and retired from Anniston Sportswear in 1984. Jean was a long-time member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted friend, wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She enjoyed fixing and collecting dolls, sewing doll clothes and quilts, baking pies for friends and family, and traveling with Tom after his retirement from Southern Natural Gas Company. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Gardens in Golden Springs. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Oxford is entrusted with services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church or The Salvation Army. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
July 21, 2020
Wendell, Karen, and Margaret,. I am so sorry for your loss. If there is anything I can do for you please let me know. I will be praying for you.
Mary Morrison
Friend
