Service Information Hamilton Funeral Home 4506 Hixson Pike Hixson , TN 37343 (423)-531-3975 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hamilton Funeral Home 4506 Hixson Pike Hixson , TN 37343 Memorial service 12:00 PM Hamilton Funeral Home 4506 Hixson Pike Hixson , TN 37343

Ercelee N. Edmonson, 98, entered her eternal Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Anniston, AL after a prolonged struggle with Alzheimer's. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irene and William Jenkins, her husband, Homer E. Edmonson, her sister, Agnes N. Hembree, her beloved grandson, Chet Alan Edmonson and infant grandson David Eugene Enloe. Ercelee was a native of Signal Mountain, TN having grown up along side numerous relatives. She was educated in the Chattanooga Public Schools. In 1938, she married Homer Edmonson and they made their home on Signal Mountain where he oversaw the Signal Mountain telephone service for South Central Bell. In 1953, Homer was transferred to the Dayton, TN service area where he and Ercelee would remain until 1956. Sometime thereafter, Ercelee was employed at Hamilton National Bank and later with the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Group where she remained until retirement always regarding those years as one of the most meaningful and enjoyable times of her life. Ercelee was a lifelong faithful Christian, a founding member of Signal Mountain Baptist Church serving as Church Clerk for many years. For the past 55 years, she was an active member of Calvary Bible Church until her health prevented her otherwise. Ercelee was known for her kind heart, her creativity whether it be flower arranging, decorating her home for the holidays and special occasions or baking birthday cakes, fruitcakes and cookies for family and friends. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren showering them with attention, lots of love and making many special memories. She is survived by her daughters, Dollye Edmondson, Anniston, Al, Peggy (Roland) Enloe, Chattanooga, TN, son, Homer "Bo" (Nina Kaye) Edmonson, Sarasota, Fla, granddaughters, Stacy (Mark) Hooper, Chattanooga, TN, Cindy (Tom) Wamberg, La Jolla, CA, Christy (Todd) Petzoldt Laguna Beach, CA, great granddaughters, Saylor Petzoldt Laguna Beach, CA, Allie Wolff, Boston, MA, great grandsons,Tom and Jack Johnson, Columbus, GA, Phillip Johnson and Reeves Hooper, Chattanooga, TN A memorial service will be held at Hamilton Funeral Home on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 12:00 (Noon) with the Reverend Bill Henry officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Palbearers will be great-grandsons, Tom, Jack and Phillip Johnson and Reeves Hooper. Memorial contributions may be made to the or your favorite . Palbearers will be great-grandsons, Tom, Jack and Phillip Johnson and Reeves Hooper. Memorial contributions may be made to the or your favorite . The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to caregivers Judy Morgan, Michele McClellan, Southeastern New Beacon Hospice, Jodi Bennefield, Kelsie Barksdale, Tamara McIntosh, M.D. for their exceptional care. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, (423) 531-3975. Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 5, 2019

