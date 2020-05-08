Our hearts are deeply saddened by this loss in our community. Our prayers are with the family.
Lance Petty
May 8, 2020
I just thank the Lord Jesus Christ that I was apart of this beautiful soul in my life. He was respectable and kind and loving to everyone who knew him. He will be missed deeply. We love you now and forever.
Carol Kealakai
May 8, 2020
There is a real big empty space in my life right knowing that you are gone! You were the son I never had an My love for you will always be deep! Love you always! Peah!
Alfreda Morris
Family
