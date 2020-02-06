Funeral service for Mr. Erik Wade Pentecost, 45 of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Starling, Dr. Kevin Payne and Gary McCurdy officiating. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday night at the funeral home from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Mr. Pentecost passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home in Jacksonville, surrounded by his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Susan Pentecost. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Kim Latta Pentecost; father, Wade Pentecost; sister, Kelli Pesnell (Adam); brother in laws, Chris Latta (Kelly) and Chad Latta.; his mother and father in law, Lin and Susan Latta; best friend, Michael Lloyd; nephews, Tanner Pesnell, Timber Pesnell, Cade Latta and Kai Latta. Mr. Pentecost was a 1993 graduate of Alexandria High School. He attended Jacksonville State University where he majored in history and criminal justice. He attended Angel Grove Baptist Church and Mamre Baptist Church. He was a huge sports fan but an avid Auburn fan. He enjoyed attending football games at Alexandria High School. He loved the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. He loved animals, especially his cats but most of all he loved his family and friends. Pallbearers will be Michael Lloyd, RoShard Cargill, Adam Pesnell, Chris Latta, Chad Latta and Dustin Remington. Honorary pallbearers will be Pat Martin and Daryl Martin and his co-workers from Jacksonville Walmart. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to the , Venecia's Foundation at veneciasfoundation.org or mailed to P.O. Box 572 Piedmont, AL 36272, or at www.stjude.org. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 6, 2020